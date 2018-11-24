Gameday 22: Rivalry Saturday

PPG PAINTS ARENT – PITTSBURGH, PA

7:00 PM EST. AT&T SPORTSNET

It’s rivalry Saturday in college football, so it’s only fitting for the Metro leading Blue Jackets to come to Pittsburgh for the first time this season.

The Pens have had a weird week. Let’s recap:

Crosby was hurt for a minute.

They blew a big lead to freaking Buffalo.

Crosby recovered.

They boatraced Dallas

Then Murray went down AGAIN only this time it’s going to be longer term.

That’s a week. Then to cap it off with getting Halak’d. Just…

Is this team trying to break our brains? Yes. Is it time to panic? No (Not yet, at least).

Today marks just over a quarter of the season being over. The Pens are still clinging to a positive goal differential (+1), and they won’t go another 60 games with this bad of luck in OT games. They’re 0-5(!!!!) in OT this year.

The angst is real, I get it. But take a deep breath and realize a lot of shit has been weird and more often than not a team this talented will find their legs.

Or spend your time #engaging #posts #online. Your call.

Lines: This happened last night too…

Patric Hornqvist isn't on the Penguins bench. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) November 24, 2018

As of this writing Sullivan hasn’t spoken to the press so no update on Horny’s status. Pens did not hold a morning skate.

Last night’s lines:

Here's what the Penguins' line combos and defensive pairs will look like against Boston tonight.#LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/NTZWysOuos — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 24, 2018

The Smith in The net.

Like Pete mentioned in the ‘cap; really liked the ZAR-Brazz-Simon line last night. Wouldn’t be shocked to see Sprong scratched for a box of Depends.

Blue Jackets:

Panarin-Dubois-Atkinson

Foligno-Jenner-Anderson

Dubinsky-Wennberg-Duclair

Sedlak-Nash-Hannikainen

Murray-Jones

Nutivaara-Savard

Werenski-Harrington

Bob-Korpisalo

Meanwhile in ‘Lumbus everything is holly-fuckin-jolly. They beat the Leafs 4-2 last night despite being outshot by double digits. They’re 6-2-2 in their last 10, and they sit atop the Metro with 28 points, 1 clear of the Caps, and 7 clear of the Pens.

As with all good rivalries it’s important to remind little brother about their place in the world.

Go Pens