In This Thing Or Not

I’m still disgusted by last week’s game. Honestly, I don’t see how this team can either make the playoffs or do something if they do. KC, Pitt, Rams, Saints, there are so many teams I see playing at a higher level and not imploding like we did last week. I could have tolerated a loss, but not another choke job. I know the Chargers could beat the Ravens, Bengals, Cards, and Broncos (or even just three of them) and get into the postseason. But I feel like they wont unless they beat KC or Pitt or at least Baltimore. This team has a tendency to get what it deserves. They did last week and I wish Keenan Allen wouldn’t trash talk after the game. If they can back it up on 12/30 and if the game can have some meaning, fine.

That’s all. If there a season after tomorrow, we’ll talk.

JIC,

RLW