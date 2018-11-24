Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin spotted at Leafs game having passionate long kiss (Video)

One of the hottest celebrity power couples right now — Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin — made their presence felt at Saturday’s Flyer-Maple Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena.

Bieber was shown by TV cameras, standing in a sweet, with his girl seated next to him. He appeared to be pretty locked into the action, but once he realized he was on camera, it quickly shifted to being all about him. He took full advantage of the opportunity, bending down and planting a series of hot kisses on Baldwin — who appeared to be a bit surprised by her boyfriend’s gesture.

Justin Bieber enjoying the game with Hailey Baldwin. A real happy Leafs fan. pic.twitter.com/9ovTZRCH0a — Flintor (@TheFlintor) November 25, 2018

We never really know what Bieber will do next.