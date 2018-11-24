LeBron James reacts to Ohio State blowing out Michigan

The Ohio State Buckeyes handed Jim Harbaugh arguably his worst loss since taking over at Michigan on Saturday, destroying their Big 10 rivals by a 62-39 scoring margin.

All in all, the game was never really close, even when the Wolverines were within a score. The Buckeyes were the better coached, more prepared team, and they took the Wolverines to the woodshed.

Ohio State racked up 567 yards in the game, and the 62 points they scored is the most ever in the series with Michigan. That, and what this graphic shows, could spell the end for Harbaugh in his tenure as head coach.

Jim Harbaugh becomes the only head coach in Michigan program history to start 0-4 against Ohio State. 2015: Lost 42-13

2016: Lost 30-27

2017: Lost 31-20

2018: Lost 62-39 pic.twitter.com/H5vdKduMbW — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 24, 2018

LeBron James, an OSU alumnus, was absolutely loving it. Check out his Instagram post which immediately followed the blowout win.