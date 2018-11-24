Look: Rumors of Kendall Jenner, 76ers star Ben Simmons dating again appear to be true

The Kendall Jenner-Ben Simmons relationship has been complicated, and it’s really hard to know when the two are dating, and when they aren’t.

Simmons doesn’t have much time for his social life anymore, now that the Sixers season is well underway. This is a big change from the offseason, when he and Jenner were living together at a house in LA for awhile, as he had the flexibility to do that. Now it’s about making it work with each other’s schedules, but also being quiet about their status, so it’s hard to discern if the two are or aren’t together, as they’re not really being spotted much.

But it appears they may be dating again, judging by what we saw on Friday night.

Jenner just happened to be in Philly, and she hit up Friday’s Cavs-Sixers game at Wells Fargo Arena — with courtside seats. She also made sure to boo and heckle Tristan Thompson, who’s in the doghouse for allegedly cheating on her sister, Khloe.

Kendall Jenner spotting. 👀 pic.twitter.com/2fE6DXyvH8 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 24, 2018

Simmons was also seen flipping off Thompson during the game. Could this have had something to do with the Kardashians? These things always seem to be traced back to them, as the drama never ends.

Given all that we saw on Friday, we’re willing to bet Simmons and Jenner are dating again. Simmons did try to win her back with flowers a month ago, after all.