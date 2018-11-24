MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of UFC Beijing: Kevin Holland

The Statistical Star of UFC Beijing: Kevin Holland

MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of UFC Beijing: Kevin Holland

Nov 24, 2018; Beijing, China; Kevin Holland (red gloves) defeats John Phillips (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Cadillac Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Kevin Holland (vs John Phillips)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 164 to 53 (123-51 significant strikes)
65% significant strike accuracy
5 for 6 takedowns
8 guard passes
2 submission attempts (1 successful)

Trailblazer dominated all aspects of the game against The Welsh Wrecking Machine in Beijing.

 

MMA Manifesto

Black Friday Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals - Click Here!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home