The Statistical Star of UFC Beijing: Kevin Holland

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Kevin Holland (vs John Phillips)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 164 to 53 (123-51 significant strikes)

65% significant strike accuracy

5 for 6 takedowns

8 guard passes

2 submission attempts (1 successful)

Trailblazer dominated all aspects of the game against The Welsh Wrecking Machine in Beijing.