UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Alistair Overeem got a much needed win today in Beijing, and also got himself the biggest paycheck at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,302

Gate: N/A

Alistair Overeem: $860,000 ($850,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francis Ngannou: $255,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Li Jingliang: $104,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Morono: $93,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Louis Smolka: $74,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kenan Song: $67,500 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Weili Zhang: $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Blaydes: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Song Yadong: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Xiaonan Yan: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland: $29,500 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Pingyuan Liu: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Wu Yanan: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rashad Coulter: $22,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Aguilar: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Mueller: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Syuri Kondo: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Hu Yaozong: $15,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 from Coulter for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Pavlovich: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vince Morales: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

David Zawada: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Martin Day: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Phillips: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Su Mudaerji: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)