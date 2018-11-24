UNC, NC State players get in brawl after OT thriller (Video)

Rivalry week in college football is always entertaining, as both players and fans tend to really get into the action.

Tensions often run high, though, which can result in heated altercations, trash talk and fights.

That’s exactly what happened during Saturday’s thrilling game between UNC and NC State, which was not able to be decided in regulation. The game was tied at 28 after four quarters of play, so fans were treated to some additional action.

NC State had a chance to win from just one yard out, and they did exactly that. Running back Reggie Gallaspy ran the ball in, and apparently, the Tar Heels players didn’t like the Wolfpack celebrating in their end zone. As a result, a fight broke out, with punches being thrown.

Things got HEATED after NC State beat UNC in OT 😳 pic.twitter.com/qvQHpV5Ey1 — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2018

Tar Heels head coach Larry Fedora offered up an interesting “explanation” for what went on.