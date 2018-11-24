Watch: LeBron James' 14-year-old son Bronny throws down dunk at Staples Center

It’s crazy to think about how good at basketball LeBron James’ 14-year-old son Bronny can become.

Bronny is already doing things on the court that virtually no one else his age can pull off — like the sick dunk he recently threw down at Staples Center.

Video has surfaced of Bronny just casually messing around on the court at Staples Center, wearing jeans and a t-shirt. He may not have been dressed to work out, but that didn’t seem to hinder him at all, as he elevated and threw down a great one-handed dunk.

Bronny James got the bounce in JEANS 🔥 (via plug_101/IG) @KingJames pic.twitter.com/aldd6OHNwU — Overtime (@overtime) November 24, 2018

Bronny somehow made that difficult slam look easy, and he hasn’t even begun attending high school yet.