Ben Simmons blames Thanksgiving food for Sixers' loss to Cavs

The 76ers lost their first home game of the season on Friday night, in what was a poor performance by the team against the woeful Cavaliers.

It was a flip of the script for the Cavs as well, being that Cleveland hadn’t won a game on the road all season, up until Friday’s 121-112 win at Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers were in position to potentially win the game heading into the fourth quarter, trailing by just a point, but they allowed the Cavs to score 37 points in the final stanza, which proved to be their undoing. Sixers guard Ben Simmons essentially blamed the Thanksgiving Day food the players consumed for the loss, in speaking to reporters after the game.

Simmons was asked about why the team lacked spirit in the contest, and he had this to say in response.

“Probably all the food from Thanksgiving,” Simmons said with a straight face.

Ben Simmons Blames Thanksgiving for Sixers 1st Loss at Home to Cavs@6abc#BenSimmons #heretheycome pic.twitter.com/d6D0KM7fBo — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) November 24, 2018

The Sixers certainly aren’t the first team to come out flat after a holiday, so we’ll see if they can rebound and get back on track going forward.