Bill Peters is a boss

“It’s just one of those things,” Says head coach of the Calgary Flames, Bill Peters, referencing himself getting hit in the damn face with a puck, with enough velocity to open a gash leading to eight stitches, in reference to a thing that doesn’t happen to anyone, anywhere.
More Sports
Fang's Bites 1m ago
Monday’s Viewing Picks
All Times Eastern College Basketball Men’s Nebraska at Clemson — ESPN2, 7 p.m. Glenville State at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m. (…)
Gambling 0hr ago
The Popularity of Soccer Betting
Betting has become a common phenomenon. At present betting is the activity for predicting the results and placing a bet on the outcome. (…)
Gambling 1hr ago
What Is No Deposit Bingo Online?
Bingo is a popular game that is enjoyed by players worldwide. These fun and exciting card games can be played in the typical bingo hall (…)
Featured 1hr ago
Twitter roasts Mike McCarthy for turning red arguing with refs
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy remains on the hot seat, and he appears to be aware that the pressure is on both him and his team, (…)
Featured 1hr ago
Watch: Elderly Vikings fan chokes out Packers fan in stands during game
The heated rivalry between the Packers and Vikings has been known to feature physical altercations and plenty of trash talk among players (…)
The Floor Seat 2hr ago
Former WWE Star Takes Aim At John Cena In Bizarre Instagram Posts
John Cena is perhaps the most polarizing figure in recent WWE history. The 16-time world champion carried the company on his back as the top (…)
NHL 2hr ago
Watch: Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine's Historic Five-Goal Game
Patrik Laine becomes the first player in franchise history to score five goals in a game, leading them to an 8-4 win against the Blues. (…)
Mets 2hr ago
Report: New York Mets Like Bryce Harper More Than Manny Machado
The New York Mets are planning on being in on every free agent according to new GM Brodie Van Wagenen, but that approach may have its (…)
Featured 2hr ago
Look: Stefon Diggs warms up in Super Nintendo-themed cleats vs Packers
Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs is a passionate football player, but he appears to be a fan of gaming as well. Diggs had some custom cleats (…)
76ers 4hr ago
Watch: Joel Embiid throws alley-oop to himself off backboard
Sixers big man Joel Embiid is a great team player, but he showed that he can do it all by himself — if need be — during (…)
Comments