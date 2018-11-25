Barry Melrose Rocks

Bill Peters is a boss

Bill Peters is a boss

Barry Melrose Rocks

Bill Peters is a boss

“It’s just one of those things,” Says head coach of the Calgary Flames, Bill Peters, referencing himself getting hit in the damn face with a puck, with enough velocity to open a gash leading to eight stitches, in reference to a thing that doesn’t happen to anyone, anywhere.

, , Barry Melrose Rocks

Black Friday Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals - Click Here!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Barry Melrose Rocks
Home