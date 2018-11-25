JuJu Smith-Schuster turns on jets for amazing 97-yard TD (Video)

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster showed why he’s a player that can be held quiet for a spell, but cannot be forgotten about, as he can come back and change a game with a highlight-reel play in a matter of seconds.

Smith-Schuster scored the longest touchdown of the season last year, as a rookie. That 97-yarder was the longest play (yardage-wise) since that time, and on Sunday, another touchdown equaled that same distance.

And this one was scored by JuJu as well.

The Steelers were backed up to their own three-yard line, and Ben Roethlisberger floated a ball off his back foot. Smith-Schuster ran under it and he took off flying down field, off to the races. He received a great block from Antonio Brown, and the end result was a 97-yard touchdown.

nickr83: Big Ben connects with JuJu & he goes coast-to-coast for a BIG TD & that fake FG to end the half has REALLY swung momentum in their favor!! #HereWeGo #PITvsDEN CBS NFL Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos https://t.co/AahLvH0vzi pic.twitter.com/iLluSYjXmw — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) November 25, 2018

Smith-Schuster is the first NFL player to record multiple 97+ yard touchdowns in his career, and he’s only in year two.