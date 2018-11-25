Nick Chubb makes unreal catch off Bengals DB's back (Video)

Browns rookie running back Nick Chubb continues to make the team look like big winners in the trade with Jacksonville, involving former bell cow Carlos Hyde.

Chubb is a big-play candidate every time he has the ball in his hands, something Hyde never provided the team. The speedy rookie’s home-run potential helps make the Browns offense more explosive, and they really took it to the Bengals/former head coach Hue Jackson on Sunday, jumping out to a 35-7 lead.

The most entertaining touchdown of the game was hauled in by Chubb in the second quarter, when he caught a 14-yard pass in the corner of the end zone by pinning it against the back of Bengals safety Brandon Wilson.

Wow.