The NHL Coaching Carousel Spins Out Of Control

Last week, the Edmonton Oilers decided to send head coach Todd McLellan packing. It was the fourth time a coach was fired during the early part of the 2018-19 NHL season.

Yeo and McLellan were let go 12 hours apart as their former teams could not find that winning formula. The four are in direct contradiction to last season when not one coach was terminated in-season for the first time in over 50 years. The longest-tenured coach currently is Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper, who was hired in 2013. “If you get four, five years with a good team, you feel like you’re a fortunate one,” Ken Hitchcock said, “The only way it changes is if you give us 100-year deals.”

“You look at training camp and you look at the regular season to where we are now,” Los Angeles General Manager Rob Blake said when Stevens was termed. “The expectations have not been met.”

The Oilers missed the playoffs in two of McLellan’s three seasons as bench boss, he became the scapegoat for Edmonton’s problems. The team that has superstar Connor McDavid has lost six of their last seven.

Stevens certainly isn’t to blame for everything that ails the Oilers.

Edmonton General Manager Peter Chiarelli has made many ill-advised moves including dealing away Taylor Hall and Jordan Eberle, and signing Milan Lucic, trying to get McDavid help. Chiarelli said after hiring Ken Hitchcock to replace McLellan that, “Parity across the NHL — one or two points can be the difference between making or missing the playoffs — is part of the reason for so much movement a quarter of the way into the schedule.”

“You win a couple games and you’re back in it,” Chiarelli said. “I just felt it was time. Unfortunate as it is, that’s the way it’s trending,” he continued. “All of us like parity in the league … the margins are thin and you look for edges.”