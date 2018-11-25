Watch: Baker Mayfield snubs Hue Jackson on hug attempt after game

The Browns rose to the occasion on Sunday, in what was essentially the Hue Jackson revenge game, and they came away with their first road win in three years as a result.

Cleveland jumped out to an early lead and emerged victorious over Cincinnati at Paul Brown Stadium, 35-20. It appeared that they knew how to scheme against Jackson, who has been working with the Bengals offense as an assistant, and served as the Browns head coach before that time, up until he was fired roughly one month ago.

Jackson tried to show Baker Mayfield some love in the handshake line after the game, but the rookie quarterback essentially snubbed him. The two shook hands, and Jackson went in for the hug, but Mayfield backed off a bit, as he didn’t appear to be interested in making that happen.