Watch: Colts mascot hilariously trolls Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake after TD

The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot was not happy when the Dolphins jumped out to their biggest lead of the day in the team’s Week 12 showdown, which was made very clear via a funny gesture on the field.

The funny moment took place in the fourth quarter of the game, when Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake shredded the Colts defense for a 14-yard touchdown, giving his team a nine-point lead (with the extra-point attempt to follow).

Drake celebrated in the back of the end zone by throwing the football up in the air, and that’s when the Colts mascot trolled him by thrusting in his direction, as you can see below.

There’s nothing better than a mascot troll job.