Watch: Elderly Vikings fan chokes out Packers fan in stands during game

The heated rivalry between the Packers and Vikings has been known to feature

physical altercations and plenty of trash talk among players during games.

Sometimes, that bad blood even spills over into the stands as well.

That’s exactly what happened on Sunday night, when an elderly Vikings fan was none too pleased about the way the man sitting next to him was cheering for the Packers. The Vikings fan made it clear that he didn’t like the way his Packers counterpart was cheering for Aaron Rodgers, as you can see in the video below. The Packers fan, who was wearing a Rodgers jersey, completely ignored the warning and began yelling again. That didn’t go over well, as the Vikings supporter put him in a chokehold for a few seconds, until other fans helped break up the bizarre altercation.

https://twitter.com/LacesOutShow/status/1066881632873926656

That’s not something you normally see during a football game.