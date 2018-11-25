Watch: Jalen Ramsey trash talks Bills players, calls them 'trash' during game

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is known as the NFL’s biggest trash talker, especially as it relates to quarterbacks, who he’s had a habit of calling out.

And while his team had another poor performance on Sunday, this time in the team’s 24-21 loss to the Bills, that didn’t stop Ramsey from running his mouth.

At one point during the game, with his team trailing 14-0, Ramsey actually turned toward the Bills bench and began calling them “trash.” He even pointed at each player for emphasis, just to make it clear what he was trying to convey.

Woof. Tell us how you really feel.