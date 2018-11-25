Watch: Joel Embiid throws alley-oop to himself off backboard

Sixers big man Joel Embiid is a great team player, but he showed that he can do it all by himself — if need be — during Sunday’s game against the Nets.

Embiid was essentially a one-man highlight show on the particular play in the third quarter, when he essentially pulled off an alley-oop without even needing help from his teammates.

The seven-footer picked up his dribble near the free-throw line, and he tossed the ball off the backboard roughly 12 feet from the basket. He then finished off the play by slamming the ball home.

Joel Embiid with the assist to himself! pic.twitter.com/n5dRjkyvLH — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) November 26, 2018

No Nets players really even tried to challenge Embiid as he prepared to grab the ball off the backboard to slam it home. They didn’t want that smoke.