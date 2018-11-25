Watch: Leonard Fournette, Shaq Lawson trade punches during fight

The Jaguars have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, and their poor play appears to be taking a toll on the team’s players, judging by what happened during Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Things got chippy in the third quarter of the game, with the game tied at 14. Donte Moncrief caught a pass at the 1-yard line, which was first ruled a touchdown, but later overturned. He and a defensive back wrestled for the ball, and then players from both teams came flying in, sparking a fight.

Not only that, Leonard Fournette and Shaq Lawson actually squared up and traded a few punches.

“In #JAXvsBUF, 2 players are disqualified for fighting: @Jaguars #27, @buffalobills #90. Flag was thrown for unnecessary roughness, during the replay review NY confirmed ejections.” -AL pic.twitter.com/7Vl8ZaLIma — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 25, 2018

Both Fournette and Lawson were ejected for their actions.