Watch: Steelers burn Broncos with fake FG for TD

The Steelers reached into their bag of tricks late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Broncos, and it worked.

Pittsburgh put together some solid drives in the first two quarters of the game, but a few costly errors kept them out of the end zone for nearly the entirety of the half. It appeared they were going to go into the half trailing, as the Broncos had a 10-3 lead with just three seconds remaining. The Steelers were on the Broncos’ two-yard line, but it was fourth down, so a field goal appeared imminent.

The Steelers did line up to make it look as if they were going to kick, but the ball was snapped directly to kicker Chris Boswell, who threw a perfect pass to Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva in the end zone for the touchdown.

KICKER TO TACKLE IS THE BEST PASSING TD COMBO 👀 @WizardOfBoz09 pic.twitter.com/fCOP2deZ1r — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 25, 2018

That was an entertaining (and surprising) method for the Steelers to score their first touchdown of the game.