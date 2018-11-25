Why The Colts Will Score More Than The Other Guys - Dolphins Edition

Hello, Colts fans. The key to football is to score more points than the other guys.

I know this and you know this, but our friends in the media need something to talk about in order to justify their jobs. Earlier this summer, a certain baseball announcer acknowledged to me that yes, I was right, the team really does just need to score more than the other guys. Yet each time a game rolls around, there he is giving us keys to the game that never include the bit about scoring more than the other guys.

As he is a highly-compensated professional, I figure that the creation of keys that turn no locks must be a growth industry. So now, it’s my turn.

Welcome to Why The Colts Will Score More Than The Other Guys

Who: The Miami Dolphins vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

What: Week 12 of the 2018 NFL season.

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN.

When: 4:25 PM Eastern, Sunday, November 25th. TV: CBS. This was originally a 1 PM game but was flexed to late afternoon. Because of this, it means we get Greg Gumbel, the oft-concussed Trent Green, and…Bruce Arians. I’m so excited BA is calling another Colts game. He will never be the technician a Jim Nantz or a Joe Buck is, but if he sticks with it, BA will have a solid broadcasting career. If you get bored waiting on the Colts, you can see what else is on here.

Why the Colts will score more than the other guys:

1. Call Us Maybe

Several years ago when the song “Call Me Maybe” was popular, the Dolphins cheer group was kind enough to make this video.

As one would expect, the Dolphins cheer group includes several nice looking ladies, but that’s not really what I want to discuss here.

At the 1:20 mark of the video, a cheer babe appears with some interesting dance moves. I say interesting because the author recognizes a stripper’s moves when he sees them, and this lady has worked at a club at some point in her life.

What does this mean?

It means Eric Ebron is scoring two TD’s in this game. Hell he might even throw for one too.

The defense will have to be sharp, though. Whatever it takes to keep Andrew from having to dial up a comeback.

2. Throwback Sunday

I’m fed up. Why can’t we have nice things? Why do we have to walk around denying ourselves because we’re afraid of what might happen? Why don’t we just grab a hold of what we want and never let it go? Why do we settle for less?

At this point you’re going “Gerb, WTF are you talking about? Where’s the cheerleader we’ve been waiting to see?” Well, no worries there, my friends. What I said is still relevant to the cheerleader, but I also was just venting personally (and personally does not involve said cheerleader).

Alright, so, since I’m fed up, I decided to kick it old school. Guess who’s back, back again? Allie’s back. Tell a friend….

I love her eyes.

No longer fed up.

The only eating is going to be done by the Colts. Go get it boys.

Colts 31, Dolphins 20