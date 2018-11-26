Boston Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown is out vs. Pelicans

The Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown tonight when they face the New Orleans Pelicans. Brown is still feeling the after-effects of the nasty fall he took against Dallas.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Brad Stevens says Jaylen Brown’s X-rays came back negative, but Brown is “very sore” from his fall Saturday night. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 26, 2018

The Celtics have the next three days off before Friday’s game against Cleveland. The Celtics have not said who will start in Brown’s place.

The Pelicans will apparently have Anthony Davis available tonight. He’s been dealing with a hip strain and he missed the last game, but he seems prepared to play.

Anthony Davis says he expects to play tonight. Pain level is “fine.” Will go thru pregame and see how it goes but he thinks he’ll play. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 26, 2018

I’m going to bet the Celtics starter will depend on Davis’ availability. I discussed the potential lineup tweaks that could happen with or without Davis in today’s podcast with Locked on Pelicans host Jake Madison.