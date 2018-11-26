'Jeopardy!' savagely trolls Lions over Super Bowl drought

The Detroit Lions currently have a 4-7 record in Matt Patricia’s first season as head coach, and it’s likely that the team will finish with a losing record in its 2018 campaign.

And while the disappointing season hasn’t gone over well with fans, the Lions did manage to get mentioned on Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” Unfortunately for them, they were on the receiving end of a troll job.

Check out the question that popped up on Monday’s show.

Jeopardy out here reminding us Lions fans just how bad it is 😂 pic.twitter.com/pxT3B1rgdW — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 27, 2018

Even 2030 may be a bit optimistic, judging by the Lions’ past results. The team hasn’t even won a playoff game since 1991, so they’ll want to attempt to do that before any Super Bowl talk can commence.