Khris Middleton has shot blocked by three Hornets simultaneously (Video)

The Hornets appeared to be extremely determined not to let Bucks swingman Khris Middleton score on them during Monday’s game.

Middleton ended up drawing the level of attention that Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo is used to seeing, as four Hornets converged on him as he went up for a dunk.

It’s safe to say they won that battle at the rim, being that not one, or two, but three players blocked Middleton’s dunk attempt.

Middleton was visibly upset after the play, and it appeared he wanted a foul called. In looking at the replay, though, the triple block appeared to be clean, with all three players getting a piece of the ball — somehow.