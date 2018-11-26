Le'Veon Bell speculates about playing with Andrew Luck, sparking Colts rumors

Le’Veon Bell failed to report to the Steelers by the deadline, and did not sign his franchise tender, so it’s safe to say his tenure in Pittsburgh has come to a close.

And while there’s still five weeks of regular-season play remaining in the NFL’s 2018 campaign, Bell is already beginning to look toward to next spring, as he prepares to test the free-agent market.

An interesting social media exchange took place when the NFL posted a photo of Andrew Luck on Instagram, pointing out that he had thrown 3+ touchdowns in eight consecutive games. Bell commented on it, and had this to say:

“Just imagine 👀” Bell wrote.

Le'Veon Bell says just imagine… 👀 pic.twitter.com/bwOQTCGnOx — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) November 27, 2018

Of course Bell would want to play for the Colts, a team that could use a veteran running back to pair with Marlon Mack/Nyheim Hines, with arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. Not only that, he’d be playing behind Luck.

The fit makes sense on paper, but it remains to be seen if the new Colts regime would be interested in Bell’s off-field issues.