Look: Tim Tebow, Miss Universe girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters stun in Thanksgiving photo

Tim Tebow and his beautiful girlfriend, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, appear to be getting quite serious, as some recent updates show.

Tebow has been dating the 2017 Miss Universe for awhile now, and while he tends to take things slow in relationships, the two looked to have taken a pretty big step over the holiday. Tebow invited her over to eat dinner with her family, and it appeared to have gone pretty well.

Nel-Peters looked to be quite grateful for Tebow’s family inviting her into their home, and she posted this Thanksgiving Day photo to capture the moment as well.

It may be only a matter of time until Nel-Peters secures the bag. These two appear to be clicking. Stay tuned.