Shaq's 15-year-old son throws down first dunk in HS game (Video)

Shaquille O’Neal’s 15-year-old son, Shaqir, is already beginning to follow in his father’s footsteps, it seems.

Shaqir plays basketball at Crossroads High School (Santa Monica, Calif.), just like his older brother, Shareef, did. He’s already making entertaining plays on the court as well, just like Shareef was known to do at the high school level.

And while Shareef has now moved on to UCLA, Shaqir finds himself right in the spotlight. He’s already gone viral for a play he made in a recent game. Shaqir stole an inbounds pass near midcourt, and he then finished off the play by throwing down a one-handed dunk — his first in a high school game to date.

DUNK NO. 1 FOR SHAQIR O’NEAL. Remember the name. Kid’s got next. pic.twitter.com/W9oUMnxCsm — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 27, 2018

We can’t wait to see more exciting plays such as that one. The O’Neal boys have some serious game.