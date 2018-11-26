Trotz, Lambert, Korn receive Stanley Cup rings

NEW YORK — Ahead of the Islanders game against the Washington Capitals on Monday, Barry Trotz, Lane Lambert and Mitch Korn received their championship rings from the Capitals.

Monday marked the first time this season that Trotz, along with Lambert and Korn, have faced the team that they lead to a Stanley Cup championship last year. Trotz was the Capitals head coach for four years before joining the Islanders organization this summer.

An emotional Trotz addressed the Capitals locker room before the game to thank them for the time he had in the nation’s capital.

Three coaches walk into a locker room, all three walk out with #StanleyCup Rings. Thanks for everything Barry, Lane and Mitch. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/7X8j1EfzXz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 26, 2018

The Islanders coach told the Capitals players that he believes they can repeat as champions this season. “You’ll have to go through the (expletive) Island, ok, but you guys can do it again,” Trotz said.

Trotz also said that he plans to do the same thing that he did with the Capitals on Long Island with the Islanders. The Islanders entered Monday night’s game on a two-game winning streak, defeating divisional opponents in the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes.

Close-up of the Stanley Cup ring. pic.twitter.com/CyUj8jYbnY — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 26, 2018

Earlier in the day, Trotz told reporters at the morning skate tonight would be closure for him.

“It is closure in a really good chapter in my life,” Trotz told the media. “The relationships and what we went through the last four years was pretty incredible in terms of the wins and losses. Some of the hard times and some of the good times, and we all shared that together and that’s why that bond will be there forever with that group of young men.”

(Main image photo credit: Andrew Gross)