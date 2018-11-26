Twitter roasts Jason Witten for stupid comment about Texans offense

The Jason Witten on “Monday Night Football” experiment continues to be an absolute disaster, and it’s hard to see ESPN not making some adjustments in the booth next season.

Witten has had issues communicating what he’s trying to say properly during games, and he’s also been blasted for making blanketed statements that add little or nothing to the discussion.

That happened on Monday night, during the divisional showdown between the Titans and Texans. At one point, Witten attempted to analyze the Texans offense, and he did that by saying they run a “pro-style” offense.

@PatMcAfeeShow Jason Witten saying the Texans are running a “pro style offense” is the kind of insider insight and analytics I’ve come to expect on a week to week basis from the #MNF crew. #TENvsHOU #NFL pic.twitter.com/qY4Gyi23tH — Vinny (@VinnyC85) November 27, 2018

That’s an interesting take, as the Texans are a team that plays at the professional level, so of course they run a “pro-style” offense — just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. Twitter had a field day over Witten’s comment, as you might imagine. Here are some of the best takes.

Jason Witten: “The Texans run a pro style offense.” Me: “That would make sense in the NFL, a professional football league.”#MNF — Brian Gulish (@BrianGulish) November 27, 2018

There was also this gem:

Jason Witten just said he played against Jadaveon Clowney "many times". I decided to check, and it seems he actually played against Clowney 0 times. #NFL #MNFxESPN — BJR (@ramdog7) November 27, 2018

Witten may not be cut out for this gig. Viewers have spoken, and ESPN would be wise to reassess him calling games in the booth next season.