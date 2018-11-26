MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 26/18

Nov 10, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Davi Ramos (red gloves) fights John Gunther (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 416
2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 367
3 3 3 Conor McGregor 339
4 4 5 Kevin Lee 242.5
5 5 12 James Vick 235
6 6 9 Al Iaquinta 226
7 7 Islam Makhachev 211.5
8 8 4 Dustin Poirier 209.5
9 9 15 Dan Hooker 204.5
10 10 14 Francisco Trinaldo 188
11 12 8 Anthony Pettis 154
12 15 David Teymur 124.5
13 14 Beneil Dariush 123
14 16 7 Justin Gaethje 118
15 17 Gregor Gillespie 116.5
16 18 13 Alexander Hernandez 113
17 19 Nik Lentz 109.5
18 20 Mairbek Taisumov 109
19 21 Charles Oliveira 103.5
20 22 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 103
21 23 6 Edson Barboza 99.5
22 30 Davi Ramos 95
23 24 Rustam Khabilov 94
24 25 Carlos Diego Ferreira 87
25 26 Scott Holtzman 81.5
26 27 Jim Miller 76.5
27 28 Clay Guida 76
28 29 Abel Trujillo 73
29 30 Joe Lauzon 72.5
30 32 Gilbert Burns 71
31 33 Ryan Hall 64.5
32 34 Chris Gruetzemacher 63.5
33 34 Stevie Ray 59
34 36 Vinc Pichel 57.5
35 37 Alan Patrick 57
35 37 Desmond Green 57
37 39 John Makdessi 56.5
38 40 Drew Dober 51
38 40 Polo Reyes 51
40 42 Jon Tuck 45.5
41 43 Bobby Green 40.5
42 44 Damir Hadzovic 40
43 45 Joseph Duffy 37.5
44 46 Drakkar Klose 32.5
45 47 Joaquim Silva 32
45 47 Lando Vannata 32
47 49 Dong Hyun Kim 31.5
48 50 Alex White 28
49 51 Marc Diakiese 26.5
50 NR Don Madge 25
51 54 Jared Gordon 24.5
52 52 Devin Powell 22.5
52 52 Luis Pena 22.5
54 NR Devonte Smith 20
55 55 Gray Maynard 18.5
56 56 Alvaro Herrera 17.5
57 57 Josh Emmett 17
58 58 Mizuto Hirota 16
59 64 Mike Trizano 14.5
59 59 Ross Pearson 14.5
61 62 Nasrat Haqparast 14
62 60 Nick Hein 12.5
63 61 Erik Koch 11
64 63 Christos Giagos 8
65 NR Jesus Pinedo 5
66 66 Darrell Horcher 4.5
66 66 Felipe Silva 4.5
66 64 John Gunther 4.5
69 66 Jessin Ayari 4
69 NR Julian Erosa 4
69 66 Thibault Gouti 4
72 70 Allan Zuniga 0
72 70 B.J. Penn 0
72 70 Claudio Puelles 0
72 70 Craig White 0
72 70 Dan Moret 0
72 70 Matt Frevola 0
72 NR Te Edwards 0
72 NR Thiago Moises 0

 

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings


