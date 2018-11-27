Darren Collison makes Deandre Ayton fall down with sick move (Video)

Pacers veteran guard Darren Collison officially welcomed Suns rookie big man Deandre Ayton to the league in the first matchup between the two teams so far this season on Tuesday night.

Collison dribbled his way into the lane in the first quarter of the game, and that was when Ayton picked him up. It wasn’t long until Collison blew by him, though.

The veteran guard used a sick crossover move to shake Ayton so hard that he actually fell down. As for Collison, he just calmly dribbled by Ayton, then laid the ball up and in.

All the rookie could do was sit and watch — literally — as Collison scored with ease.