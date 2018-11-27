Devin Booker has odd take on Suns' potential 'superteam'

The Suns have been stockpiling draft picks over the years, and while they’re not great right now, the team is building a solid young core.
Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton alone give the team a great framework to build on, and a nasty pick-and-roll combo. They’ll need another top pick in this year’s draft, and then Phoenix may begin to become a bit more attractive in the eyes of free agents.
If they could land a solid free agent or two, maybe they’d have the makings of a “superteam,” or at least a “superteam lite.” Booker appears to believe they can do that, as rather than joining one elsewhere, he wants the “superteam” to come to him.
Booker continues to remain confident in his abilities — cocky, even. Requesting other NBA stars to “come to him” suggests he rates himself pretty high, but he’s not on the level of Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, James Harden or John Wall — yet.
Right now, the Suns are 4-15, so we doubt anyone that wants to compete will take their talents to Phoenix.
