Devin Booker has odd take on Suns' potential 'superteam'

The Suns have been stockpiling draft picks over the years, and while they’re not great right now, the team is building a solid young core.

Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton alone give the team a great framework to build on, and a nasty pick-and-roll combo. They’ll need another top pick in this year’s draft, and then Phoenix may begin to become a bit more attractive in the eyes of free agents.

If they could land a solid free agent or two, maybe they’d have the makings of a “superteam,” or at least a “superteam lite.” Booker appears to believe they can do that, as rather than joining one elsewhere, he wants the “superteam” to come to him.

For @YahooSportsNBA: Devin Booker has big plans for the Phoenix Suns: "I'd like to build a superteam. I'd like the superteam to come to me." https://t.co/hdhBkmppEr pic.twitter.com/WXnMH6YIF1 — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) November 27, 2018

Booker continues to remain confident in his abilities — cocky, even. Requesting other NBA stars to “come to him” suggests he rates himself pretty high, but he’s not on the level of Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, James Harden or John Wall — yet.

Right now, the Suns are 4-15, so we doubt anyone that wants to compete will take their talents to Phoenix.