Discovering the mythical San Siro stadium

San Siro, the arena where dreams are made, and heroes forged stand gallantly as a testament to the unwavering passion inspired by the world’s greatest sporting activity.

This legendary architectural masterpiece is home to two of Milan’s greatest football clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan, and it hosts every season one of Europe’s fiercest soccer rivalries.

A bit of History

Officially known as Stadio Giuseppe Meazza; though, famously called San Siro in honor of the patron saint of a nearby small church is by far the largest stadium in Italy with over 80,000 sitting capacity and the most iconic.

Construction works on the ground began in 1925 and was completed within thirteen and half months. Though, there have been several renovations since then that have seen the ground evolve into its present majestic shape.

San Siro although initially built exclusively for the AC Milan football club; became the home ground also for Inter Milan in 1947. And both clubs have shared the stadium ever since.

Exploring the grounds of San Siro

The San Siro stadium is, without doubt, a must-see landmark at the outskirts of the city of Milan. It even has a more profound significance for the die-hard football fan where some of the keenly contested matches happened.

Walk through the long tunnel to the awe-inspiring ground where some of the epic football matches in history took place. Remember the 1990 World Cup quarter-final match between West Germany and Czechoslovakia? Or the thrilling penalty shoot-out in the 2016 Champions league final?

The thing is, San Siro has had a long, storied history and thankfully, all these were captured in the museum of the two clubs housed on the ground – the only museum in Italy by the way that’s located in a stadium.

Walk through the labyrinth of the museums to get a sense of the history of this gigantic edifice, take pictures of the several memorabilia on display; and soak in the lingering memories this magnificent structure exudes.

Don’t miss the life-sized models of some of the club legends including Paolo Maldini and Marco Van Basten.

Take a tour of the dressing rooms where you’d be impressed with the futuristic decor; sit on the comfy aircraft-style seats for a shot of selfie; contrast this with the soberer toned-down Inter Milan dressing room with just cold-bare benches.

How to get to San Siro

Thankfully, there are several options available to visitors to find their way to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium; depending on the route and mode of transportation here are ways to get to the ground.

If using public transport:

Take the Purple line (M5) get off San Siro stop then exit the station to the left the stadium is right in front. Or if on Line M1 get off Piazzale Lotto stop and walk along Viale Caprilli Street, San Siro Stadium is right there.

Now, what next?

Time to explore the San Siro; Add it to your must-do tour and when you get the opportunity to grab it with both hands and discover the structure that has over the years become an iconic symbol for Milan.