How Has Sports Betting Changed This Year in the US?

Everyone knows that gambling and sports come hand in hand. Do you agree? Unfortunately, if you wanted to participate in those activities up to a few months ago, you probably had to do so separately.

You could watch your favorite sports teams compete on TV, but you couldn't place bets on the games you watch.

But things are changing in the industry this year – why is that? In what way sports betting will change in the US?

It all comes down to the PASPA, which influenced the gambling industry in the US for the last 25 years. According to the law, sports betting was only allowed in the states of Nevada, Oregon, Delaware, and Montana.

But things are looking up for the gambling industry! In May earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that PASPA conflicted with the tenth amendment, which is why it is no longer valid.

Since that decision rocked the gambling world in the US, a lot of changes have been taking place. What has been happening in recent months? Which states are working towards legalizing sports betting? And what does it mean to you?

Find out the answers to those questions right now!

Where Sports Betting is going to become a Staple

Immediately after the Supreme Court’s ruling was made known to the public, some states began to move forward with making sports betting legal within their boundaries.

For starters, you have Maryland – where 53% of registered voters support the legalization of sports betting in the state. However, even though it is clear that people are keen to legalize sports betting, it probably won’t happen right away. Most likely, the issue will be addressed in the 2020 elections.

In Minnesota, things are still undecided. One of the Republican State Representatives announced that he is going to put a bill together, in the hopes of reaching a consensus. As it turns out, the people of Minnesota have split opinions about the issue – 41.65 are opposed to it, while 40.7% support it. The difference between both groups is practically non-existent, which means the decision process can go either way.

Other states were a bit more aggressive with their decision-making process. New Jersey, which was right in the middle of the battle against the PASPA, already legalized sports betting in June, and now you can place bets in various locations. Soon, you will be able to place bets via mobile and online casinos and websites, which will make this source of entertainment even more accessible.

You can also bet on your favorite sports team in Mississippi, which allows placing wagers if you visit an assortment of land-based casinos.

Another state that had the foresight to address the issue in advance is Pennsylvania, which passed a law regarding sports betting even before the Supreme Court changed the game entirely. Nowadays, the state is moving forward with new regulations, and hopefully placing bets will be available to the masses soon enough.

Surely, other states also see the potential that lies with sports gambling, but only time will tell which states will decide to act on it.

What Do Those Changes Represent?

A lot of good can come out of legalizing sports gambling if it is done right. Think about how many jobs, how much tourist traffic, and how much entertainment this source of entertainment can bring into our lives.

However, many people across the country are worried about what legal sports betting will mean to our society. First of all, there is room to believe that the average person won’t benefit from the growth in the industry as much as the rich and the powerful.

Also, there are typical issues connected to this type of activity that can arise in full force once sports betting will become legal nationwide: addictions, the emotional toll it creates, will affect our society – and not for the better.

However, we need to remember that this is a great opportunity, but what we do with this chance is up to us.

In Conclusion

Sports betting hasn’t been on our radar in the past couple of decades, simply because the law was against it. Now that things are changing, it is time to bring this kind of excitement to the front!

Are you excited about the prospect of being able to place bets on the biggest sports events in your vicinity? We sure are!