LFA 54 Fighter Salaries

The 54th edition of Legacy Fighting Alliance went down November 16th, and champ Sabina Mazo walked away with the biggest paycheck.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Sabina Mazo: $4,650 ($2,250 to show, $2,250 win bonus, $150 from Yariwake for missing weight)

Moses Murrietta: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Jacob Rosales: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Vincent Cachero: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Kalynn Hill: $1,800 ($900 to show, $900 win bonus)

Sidiah Parker: $1,500

Joe Murphy: $1,500

Irvins Ayala: $1,200 ($600 to show $600 win bonus)

Carol Yariwaki: $1,200 ($1,500 to show, $300 fine for missing weight)

Ricardo Seixas: $1,000

Mitchell Sipe: $1,000

Andre Walker: $1,000

Eugene Cacho: $600 ($750 to show, $150 fine for missing weight)

Jean-Paul Le-Bosnoyani: $375 ($300 to show, $75 from Cacho for missing weight)