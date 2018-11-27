Matt Duchene uses stick to bat puck into net (Video)

Senators forward Matt Duchene is currently playing some of the best hockey of his career, and his team has been attempting to rally around him.

The blockbuster trade in which the Senators acquired Duchene happened roughly one year ago, and he now appears to have much better chemistry with his teammates, in his second season with the team.

He also scored a sweet goal late in Tuesday’s game against the Flyers. Duchene attempted a shot that was deflected back to him, and he alertly swatted the puck out of mid-air with his stick. The puck went right into the net for a great goal.

Mind telling us how in the world @Matt9Duchene did this? Insanity. pic.twitter.com/NjVVMdK1zC — NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2018

That goal ended up being the game-winner, as the Senators snapped their losing streak with a 4-3 road win.