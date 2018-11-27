Mike's Mets Player Review Series: T.J. Rivera

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder T.J. Rivera.

Player Review: T.J. Rivera

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 6 Games, 22 At Bats, 4 Hits, 1 Double, 1 RBI, 1 Run Scored, .182 Batting Average, .409 OPS

Major Leagues: N/A

Story: The 2018 season was a lost one for T.J. Rivera. After his 2017 campaign was cut short due to Tommy John surgery, the Mets had hopes of getting Rivera back around mid-season. Rivera began the year rehabbing his injury and actually got to the point where he went out on a rehab assignment in July, appearing in five games for St. Lucie before getting promoted to AAA Las Vegas. The assignment ended after just one more game due to recurring pain in Rivera’s surgically repaired elbow, and the Mets had to shut him down for a while. Rivera began working on another comeback but with the year completely lost the Mets shut him down for good in September with an eye on better health for the 2019 season.

Grade: N/A

Rivera never got healthy enough to contribute to the Mets in 2018, so he will not receive a grade.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2019 Role: Utility Infielder

The Mets will bring Rivera back for 2019 since it’s hard to forget that he was a .333 hitter in his 2016 debut and performed well in 2017 before getting hurt. Rivera will enter camp as the favorite to claim a utility spot on the roster since the team now believes that Wilmer Flores is only a first baseman, but if he doesn’t show that he is over the elbow injury the Mets could have Rivera begin 2019 with AAA Syracuse.

