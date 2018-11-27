Tom Brady admits he's been playing through multiple injuries this season

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t playing at the MVP level we’re used to seeing from him, and we now have some insight into exactly why that may be happening.

It was initially presumed that Brady’s age was beginning to come into play — and maybe it is. We’ve never seen anyone aged 41 or older sling it like Brady does. But he’s also played in some extremely long seasons, given how many AFC title games and Super Bowls the team has played in, and eventually, that takes a toll.

That’s not all, though. Apparently Brady has been dealing with some nagging injuries this season. He recently spoke about a knee injury, which we weren’t really aware of up until this point, during his weekly appearance on Westwood One Radio with Jim Gray.

“I am certainly doing better this week,” Brady said, as transcribed by NESN. “We had the game against Tennessee where I got a little nicked up and then had the bye week and was hoping to have a full week of practice and it just didn’t allow for it. I think a lot of NFL players are nursing things at this point.

“I am nursing a couple little things and I am feeling a lot better. A little flu is going around, but I am feeling better and hopefully I really turn a corner with my knee this week.”

The cold weather certainly isn’t conducive for healing nagging injuries, so Brady’s knee will be worth monitoring, given that there’s only five weeks of regular-season play remaining.