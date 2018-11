Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Virginia Tech at Penn State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Louisville — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Wisconsin — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Iowa — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Duke — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at St. John’s — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Wake Forest — ACC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Central Penn at Elon — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at North Carolina-Wilmington — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

American at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Brewton-Parker at Mercer — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Hiwasee at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Cederville at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tiffin at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m..

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Ohio/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at UConn — SNY/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Missouri Science & Technology at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Nevada at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Lamar at SMU — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Tulsa — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Marquette — Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Baylor — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Savannah State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Farleigh Dickinson at Providence — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Benedictine-Mesa at Weber State — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Temple at Missouri — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Walla Walla at Idaho — Pluto TV, 10 p.m.

Jackson State at San Diego State — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Mountain West Network, 10:30 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Montana State at Wyoming — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

CFP Rankings Show — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Football

Alliance of American Football QB Draft Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Lexi Thompson — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 32: Keep It Simple — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Angela Stanford-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

New York at Detroit — MSG Network/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets — NBA TV/TSN1/Spectrum SportsNet/Altitude, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Hungry For Football — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.,m.

NFL 360 With Melissa Stark — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2018 Week 12 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Philadelphia — TSN5/RDS2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/NBC Sports California/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal — Fox Sports Carolinas/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville — Altitude 2/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago — NBCSN/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton — Fox Sports Southwest/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at Edmonton & Los Angeles at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC: UEFA Nations League Review Show — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: JaVale McGee — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

UEFA Champions League

Matchday 5

Group E, Olympic Stadium, Athens, Greece

AEK Athens vs. Ajax — Univision Deportes, 12:30 p.m./TNT, 12:55 p.m.

Group G, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia

CSKA Moskva vs. Viktoria Plzen — Galavision, 12:30 p.m.

Group F, Groupama Stadium, Décines-Charpieu, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Manchester City — Galavision, 2:50 p.m.

Group G, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Real Madrid — Univision/Univision Deportes, 2:50 p.m./TNT, 3 p.m.

Group H, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Valencia — UniMás, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. S. L. Benfica — B/R Live/Univision Deportes app, 3 p.m.

Group F, Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim, Germany

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — B/R Live/Univision Deportes app, 3 p.m.

Group H, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Young Boys — B/R Live/United Kingdom, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, noon

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, noon

B/R Football Postmatch — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.