Twitter Roasts Jason Witten for Comment about Texans Offense

The Jason Witten on “Monday Night Football” experiment continues to be an absolute disaster, and it’s hard to see ESPN not making some adjustments in the booth next season. Witten has had issues communicating what he’s trying to say properly during games, and he’s also been blasted for making blanketed statements that add little or nothing to the discussion.
That happened on Monday night, during the divisional showdown between the Titans and Texans. The game was a huge draw for sports bettors at the Borgata sports book, as the Texans entered the contest on a 7-game winning streak. At one point, Witten attempted to analyze the Texans offense, and he did that by saying they run a “pro-style” offense.
That’s an interesting take, as the Texans are a team that plays at the professional level, so of course they run a “pro-style” offense — just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. Twitter had a field day over Witten’s comment, as you might imagine. Here are some of the best takes.
There was also this gem:
Witten may not be cut out for this gig. Viewers have spoken, and ESPN would be wise to reassess him calling games in the booth next season.
