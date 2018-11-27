Watch: AEK fans throw molotov cocktails, flares at Ajax supporters at Champions League match

It’s great to see UEFA Champions League matches being played in smaller countries that don’t get much notoriety, so fans can get in on the action, and feel a part of it.

What isn’t, though, is when fans bring explosives to matches, which has been happening in recent years for games played in more raucous environments.

Tuesday’s Champions League match between Ajax and AEK Athens at Athens Olympic Stadium got a bit nuts. Apparently, the home fans wanted to make things difficult on the visitors, and they did that by launching molotov cocktails and flares at them before the match began.

Fan footage of an AEK fan launching a molotov cocktail at the Ajax fans… MENTAL! 😳🔥 (📽️ credit: @WSCsupporters) pic.twitter.com/H51PbNgNY0 — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) November 27, 2018

AEK Athens fans throwing flares and molotov cocktails at Ajax fans before the game. What is the police doing? pic.twitter.com/NzNmz52ps9 — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 27, 2018

Frightening scenes as an AEK fan threw a flare into the rival fans' section before their Champions League clash. pic.twitter.com/GEaAc7rKPR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2018

Somehow, the match kicked off at its scheduled time, despite all these shenanigans.

[For The Win]