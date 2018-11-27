Watch: Tough Guy: The Bob Probert Story (Trailer)

TOUGH GUY: THE BOB PROBERT STORY
Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of legendary NHL tough guy, Bob Probert.
Airing on Super Channel in Canada December 14th!
FEATURING INTERVIEWS WITH Bob Probert, Dani Probert, Joe Kocur, Tie Domi, Don Cherry, Jeremy Roenick, Chris Chelios, Stu Grimson, Sheldon Kennedy, Troy Crowder, Tony Twist, Steve Yzerman, Petr Klima, and Marty McSorley.
