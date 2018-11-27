Zion Williamson throws down monster windmill dunk (Video)

Zion Williamson may not currently be at the top of 2019 NBA Draft boards, but he still appears to be a generational talent worth building around.

It’s still unclear what his NBA outlook will be, as he still has nearly the entirety of his freshman season at Duke remaining, but we’re pretty sure there are at least a few general managers considering tanking their 2018-19 campaigns away to land him next summer.

There aren’t too many players at the collegiate level that can throw down windmill dunks. Williamson can with ease, as he showed us during Tuesday’s game against Indiana.

Welcome to another episode of The Zion Show. pic.twitter.com/UzOJGMj94n — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2018

That poor rim. Ouch.