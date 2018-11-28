Cavaliers-Thunder preview: How to watch live stream online, prediction, analysis

The Cavs finally won a game on the road, and they’ve actually been victorious in two of their last three, but it’s way too early to believe that they’ve actually turned the corner. The more likely trajectory for their season is that they go on to lose a lot of games, and end up with a high draft pick next summer, which they’d probably be content with.

As for the Thunder, well, they’re a completely different story. This team is rounding into form, and is looking like a legitimate contender in the Western Conference, that is capable of beating any team in the league, if they play up to their full potential. Oklahoma City has won 12 of its last 15 games after a slow start to the season, and they shouldn’t have too much trouble taking care of business against Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Except the Thunder to score a lot of points tonight, as they come into the game averaging 110.9 points/game, while the Cavs give up an average of 111.0/game. The Cavs roster is a mix of young players and aging veterans, so it’s no surprise that they’re a mess on the defensive end of the floor. The Thunder should be able to score with ease in this game, and the question will be if the Cavs can somehow match them.

Cavaliers-Thunder Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST/1:00 a.m. BST (Thursday, Nov. 29)

Live Stream to Watch Online: NBA League Pass

TV Info: Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma

Where to bet legally on Cavaliers-Thunder in USA: The Thunder are laying 12.5 points in this game, and sportsbooks are predicting this one won't be all that close.

Prediction: Thunder 110, Cavs 98