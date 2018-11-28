Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury nearly fight at heated press conference (Video)

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are slated to square off in the ring in Los Angeles on Saturday, but they nearly got a head start at Wednesday’s press conference.

The two went face-to-face at the final presser before the big bout, and they traded some words. Wilder eventually began pointing right in Fury’s face, and his counterpart wasn’t having it. Fury shoved Wilder, and his opponent responded. Both of their entourages were heated, but security did break up the heated altercation nearly as quickly as it began.

Fury taking off his shirt is our favorite part of the incident. It was at that point that things really jumped off.