NFL Viewing Picks for Week 13: 11/29 — 12/03/2018

All Times Eastern

Thursday, November 29

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, TX — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday live from New York, NY— Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

8:20 p.m.

Thursday Night Football, Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, TX

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys — Fox/NFL Network (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Mike Pereira//Erin Andrews//Kristina Pink)/Amazon Prime (Hannah Storm/Andrea Kremer)

Sunday, December 2

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:55 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — Fox/NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars — Tom McCarthy/Steve Beuerlein

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Sara Walsh

Chicago Bears at New York Giants — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver

Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Lions — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Shannon Spake

4:05 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker

4:25 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/.Erin Andrews

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Jennifer Hale

8:20 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya

Monday, December 3

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Washington at Philadelphia Eagles — Joe Tessitore/Jason Whitten/Booger McFarland//Lisa Salters (ESPN)/Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe (ESPN Deportes)