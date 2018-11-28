Updates to Nassau Coliseum highlighted ahead of Isles first game back on Long Island

The Islanders are a mere three days away from their first meaningful hockey game on Long Island in three years. They will play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in their first regular season game back at the renovated Nassau Coliseum.

Ahead of that game, officials touted the hockey-related upgrades to the venue to the media on Wednesday. New York State contributed $6 million to upgrade ice plant redundancy and dehumidification, and media and broadcast cabling infrastructure in the arena.

Islanders ownership also contributed an additional $4 million to improve the team campus at Nassau Coliseum.

view of the ice

Not much has changed if you’ve seen a preseason game at the Nassau Coliseum in the last two years. The building has been downsized and seats only 13,900 for hockey games. The sightlines remain one of the best in the NHL and that hasn’t changed one bit with the renovation. Gone is the 300 section, with the upper bowl consisting of seats in the 200 sections.

Bigger photo of New Nassau prepping for #isles pic.twitter.com/HTXquDBrLT — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) November 28, 2018

Center ice is currently being painted at Nassau Coliseum. #Isles pic.twitter.com/8jL7rig17X — Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) November 28, 2018

the Islanders team campus

The team’s new digs at the Coliseum are a bit bigger than what the team had been using in previous years, and likely more spacious than the dressing room they had before they left in the after the 2015 season.

Gillies and Nystrom, reminding everyone not to step on the dang logo. pic.twitter.com/qgRAp4nolp — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) November 28, 2018

visiting locker rooms

"Everything looks so different… but it's exciting." -Clark Gillies in his old locker room, now the visitor's locker room at Nassau Coliseum. #Isles pic.twitter.com/TBGlGOxBe0 — Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) November 28, 2018