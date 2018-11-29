Drake taunts Warriors, Kevin Durant gets revenge later on

Rap mogul Drake is the Raptors global ambassador, so he sits courtside at nearly every home game at Scotiabank Arena.

And given that the Raptors hosted the Warriors in an epic matchup on Thursday night, it was no surprise that Drake was in midseason trolling form.

The Warriors went into halftime trailing 67-58, and Drake made sure to let Kevin Durant and Co. know about it on their way to the locker room.

It wasn’t long until Durant got revenge, though. He drained a three-pointer from the logo in the final seconds of the third quarter, and Drake had an epic reaction to the long-range bomb.

Kevin Durant hits deeeeeep 3….Drake is impressed pic.twitter.com/T9QIVrepKt — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 30, 2018

It really is great watching those two go back and forth.