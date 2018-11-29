Kardashian camp 'panicking' over Lamar Odom's new book release

Lamar Odom will soon drop a new tell-all autobiography, “Darkness to Light,” which is set to be released in early 2019.

In it, Odom opens up about his battle with addiction, cheating, his basketball career and other talking points that had him in the news.

But that’s not all that’s included.

Apparently, Odom dished about a lot of “insider information” involving the Kardashians — and not only Khloe, either. A report from Life & Style Magazine says that Odom is going to drop some serious bombshells about the family, and that they’re in “panic mode” over it. It reads:

“Lamar doesn’t just know Khloé’s darkest secrets. He could write hundreds of pages on the dirt he has on Kris, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob, too,” He honestly thinks they’re all disgusting, and the entire family has gone into panic mode over what Lamar might reveal.”

We can’t wait to see what details emerge from Odom’s new book.