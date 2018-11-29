Kardashian camp 'panicking' over Lamar Odom's new book release

Lamar Odom will soon drop a new tell-all autobiography, “Darkness to Light,” which is set to be released in early 2019.
In it, Odom opens up about his battle with addiction, cheating, his basketball career and other talking points that had him in the news.
But that’s not all that’s included.
Apparently, Odom dished about a lot of “insider information” involving the Kardashians — and not only Khloe, either. A report from Life & Style Magazine says that Odom is going to drop some serious bombshells about the family, and that they’re in “panic mode” over it. It reads:
“Lamar doesn’t just know Khloé’s darkest secrets. He could write hundreds of pages on the dirt he has on Kris, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob, too,” He honestly thinks they’re all disgusting, and the entire family has gone into panic mode over what Lamar might reveal.”
💯 Yes to playing for the @thebig3 next season right before playing the CBA 2019 season in China. Working hard right now to get my physical right ! you all know, my body has been through allot these years but I have been cleared healthy by my doctors to play again. There is no better way for me to retire from Basketball then to play one more time. My fans deserve it and I can't wait to play again. I want to thank @clutchpoints and @ryanwardla for doing this cool interview that you can find on www.clutchpoints.com
We can’t wait to see what details emerge from Odom’s new book.
